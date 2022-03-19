Markets
BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb: FDA Approves Opdualag For Patients With Unresectable Or Metastatic Melanoma

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) announced on Friday that the U.S. FDA approved Opdualag (nivolumab and relatlimab-rmbw) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age or older with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

Opdualag is a fixed-dose dual immunotherapy combination treatment of the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab and novel LAG-3-blocking antibody relatlimab. Relatlimab is the third immune checkpoint inhibitor from Bristol Myers Squibb, adding to the Company's growing and differentiated oncology portfolio.

The company said the new drug, a LAG-3 antibody blocking antibody combination, will be sold under the brand name Opdualag.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular