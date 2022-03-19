Bristol Myers Squibb: FDA Approves Opdualag For Patients With Unresectable Or Metastatic Melanoma

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) announced on Friday that the U.S. FDA approved Opdualag (nivolumab and relatlimab-rmbw) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age or older with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

Opdualag is a fixed-dose dual immunotherapy combination treatment of the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab and novel LAG-3-blocking antibody relatlimab. Relatlimab is the third immune checkpoint inhibitor from Bristol Myers Squibb, adding to the Company's growing and differentiated oncology portfolio.

The company said the new drug, a LAG-3 antibody blocking antibody combination, will be sold under the brand name Opdualag.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.