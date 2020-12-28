Markets
Bristol Myers Squibb: EMA Validates Marketing Authorization Application For Zeposia

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) said the European Medicines Agency has validated its Marketing Authorization Application for Zeposia for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. This confirms the submission is complete and begins the EMA's centralized review process.

Mary Beth Harler, head of Immunology and Fibrosis Development, Bristol Myers Squibb, said: "This validation is an important step toward making Zeposia available to eligible patients in the European Union, who are in need of new treatment options offering proven efficacy and safety, as well as oral administration."

