US Markets
BMY

Bristol Myers says U.S. FDA extends review of heart disease drug

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review of its drug candidate, mavacamten, for the treatment of a heart condition.

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review of its drug candidate, mavacamten, for the treatment of a heart condition.

The regulator is now set to take a decision on the drug by April 28 next year, Bristol Myers said.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular