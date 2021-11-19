Bristol Myers says U.S. FDA extends review of heart disease drug
Nov 19 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review of its drug candidate, mavacamten, for the treatment of a heart condition.
The regulator is now set to take a decision on the drug by April 28 next year, Bristol Myers said.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya Soni)
