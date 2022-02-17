Markets
Bristol Myers Says FDA Accepts SBLA For Breyanzi As Second-Line Therapy For LBCL - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) announced Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel), a CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, to expand its current indication to include earlier use of Breyanzi for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) after failure of first-line therapy.

The FDA has granted the application Priority Review and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of June 24, 2022.

The sBLA is based on results from the Phase 3 TRANSFORM trial, a global, randomized, multicenter study evaluating Breyanzi as a second-line treatment in adults with relapsed or refractory LBCL compared to the standard of care consisting of salvage chemotherapy followed by high-dose chemotherapy plus autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

The results showed Breyanzi provided highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in event-free survival, complete responses and progression-free survival, and a positive trend in overall survival in patients with LBCL whose disease was primary refractory or relapsed within 12 months after first-line therapy compared to standard of care.

Breyanzi is a CD-19 directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy with a defined and purified composition and 4-1BB costimulatory domain.

