Markets
BMY

Bristol Myers Says FDA Accepts NDA For For Deucravacitinib - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for deucravacitinib for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of September 10, 2022. These latest regulatory milestones are in addition to the NDA acceptance by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for deucravacitinib for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, pustular psoriasis and erythrodermic psoriasis.

The regulatory applications are based on positive results from the pivotal POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 trials, which evaluated once daily deucravacitinib in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis versus placebo and Otezla (apremilast).

Deucravacitinib demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful improvements in skin clearance, symptom burden and quality of life measures compared to placebo and Otezla. Deucravacitinib was well-tolerated with a low rate of discontinuation due to adverse events, with no clinically meaningful lab abnormalities.

Deucravacitinib, an oral, selective tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, would be the first TYK2 inhibitor approved for the treatment of any disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular