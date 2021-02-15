Bristol-Myers, Sanofi ordered to pay Hawaii $834 mln over Plavix warning label

By Tina Bellon and Nate Raymond

Feb 15 (Reuters) - A Hawaiian judge on Monday ordered Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N and Sanofi SA SASY.PA to pay more than $834 million to the state for failing to warn non-white patients properly of health risks from its blood thinner Plavix.

Judge Dean Ochiai in Honolulu concluded the companies engaged in unfair and deceptive business practices from 1998 to 2010 by failing to change the drug's label to warn doctors and patients despite knowing some of the risks.

Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors, whose office sued the companies in 2014, said the ruling "puts the pharmaceutical industry on notice that it will be held accountable for conduct that deceives the public and places profit above safety."

Bristol-Myers and Sanofi, which produced Plavix in a partnership, in a joint statement vowed to appeal, saying the decision was "unsupported by the law and at odds with the evidence at trial." They called Plavix safe and effective.

Ochiai, who presided over a four-week, non-jury trial conducted entirely over Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, awarded $1,000 in penalties for every Plavix prescription filled in Hawaii between 1998 and 2010.

Hawaii alleged the companies violated state consumer protection laws by marketing Plavix without disclosing that the drug could have a diminished or no effect for some people, particularly of East Asian and Pacific Island ancestry.

Plavix is prescribed to prevent strokes and heart attacks. The blood thinner needs to be activated by the body's own enzymes, which can vary genetically.

Studies have shown that about 14% of Chinese patients are unable to metabolize the drug properly, compared with 4% of Black and 2% of white patients.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2010 issued a new Plavix warning label to reflect that information.

Bristol-Myers and Sanofi still face a similar lawsuit over Plavix by the state of New Mexico.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon and Nate Raymond; Editing by Richard Chang and Dan Grebler)

((Tina.Bellon@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 573 5029; Reuters Messaging: tina.bellon.thomsonreuters@reuters.net; Twitter @TinaBellon))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.