US Markets
BMY

Bristol-Myers, Rockefeller University join hands to develop COVID-19 therapy

Contributor
Trisha Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/

Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will globally develop, make and sell a therapy being tested by New York's Rockefeller University to treat COVID-19, the company said on Wednesday.

Adds deal details, background

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N will globally develop, make and sell a therapy being tested by New York's Rockefeller University to treat COVID-19, the company said on Wednesday.

The university has developed a combination monoclonal antibody treatment that neutralizes SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

Pre-clinical data showed the combination therapy could enable effective treatment against multiple variants of the virus, the company said.

An early-stage trial was started by the university in mid-January to assess the safety of the therapy.

The university is entitled to receive royalty payments on future sales under the terms of agreement.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters