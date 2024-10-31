Bristol Myers reports Q3 EPS $1.80, consensus $1.49

Reports Q3 revenue $11.89B, consensus $11.28B. “We made important strides in the third quarter with the landmark U.S. approval of Cobenfy in schizophrenia, continued sales momentum, strong cash flow generation and key pipeline achievements,” said Christopher Boerner, Ph.D., board chair and chief executive officer, Bristol Myers (BMY) Squibb. “We’re focused on closing out the year with strong execution as we deliver on our Growth Portfolio, prioritize high-growth opportunities and continue delivering transformational results for patients.”

