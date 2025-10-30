Bristol-Myers Q3 Results Beat Street, Updates FY25 Outlook Above Market - Update

(RTTNews) - Drug maker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY), while reporting higher third-quarter results above the market estimates, on Thursday updated fiscal 2025 outlook above the Street.

In pre-market activity, Bristol-Myers shares were gaining around 1.8 percent to trade at $43.42.

For fiscal 2025, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $6.40 to $6.60, compared to previously expected $6.35 to $6.65 per share.

The outlook includes an $0.80 per share net impact from Acquired IPRD charges and licensing income.

Further, Bristol Myers Squibb now expects revenue in a range of approximately $47.5 billion to $48.0 billion, higher than previously expected approximately $46.5 billion to $47.5 billion.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $6.36 per share on revenues of $47.34 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the third quarter, the company's earnings came in at $2.201 billion or $1.08 per share, compared with $1.211 billion or $0.60 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $3.318 billion or $1.63 per share for the period, compared to $3.7 billion or $1.80 per share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8 percent to $12.222 billion from $11.892 billion last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $11.80 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.