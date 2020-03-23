US Markets

Bristol Myers puts new clinical trials on hold due to coronavirus

Michael Erman Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

U.S. drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb Co said it will put off beginning new clinical trials for at least three weeks because of the impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

The company posted a message to clinical trial investigators on its website on Friday, saying it will not initiate any new sites for clinical trials until April 13, noting that the timeframe of the halt could extend further.

It also said that studies involving healthy volunteers should be paused if they are at a natural break point until at least April 13.

