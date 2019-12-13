US Markets

Bristol-Myers prevails over Gilead in Yescarta royalty row - Bloomberg Law

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co won a patent infringement trial against Gilead Sciences Inc's unit Kite Pharma over cancer immunotherapy Yescarta, Bloomberg Law reported on Friday.

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N won a patent infringement trial against Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O unit Kite Pharma over cancer immunotherapy Yescarta, Bloomberg Law reported on Friday.

Gilead owes Bristol-Myers $585 million in damages plus a 27.6% running royalty on sales of CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta, the report said, quoting a federal jury in Los Angeles. (http://bit.ly/2qLvAca)

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 1692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular