Bristol-Myers prevails over Gilead in Yescarta royalty row - Bloomberg Law

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N won a patent infringement trial against Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD.O unit Kite Pharma over cancer immunotherapy Yescarta, Bloomberg Law reported on Friday.

Gilead owes Bristol-Myers $585 million in damages plus a 27.6% running royalty on sales of CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta, the report said, quoting a federal jury in Los Angeles. (http://bit.ly/2qLvAca)

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 1692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.