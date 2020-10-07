US Markets
Bristol Myers' Opdivo succeeds in late-stage lung cancer trial

Bristol Myers Squibb Co said on Wednesday its blockbuster cancer immunotherapy, Opdivo, met the main goal of pathologic complete response, or the absence of cancer cells, in a late-stage study in patients with a type of lung cancer.

In the trial, significantly more non-small cell lung cancer patients treated with Opdivo and chemotherapy before surgery showed no evidence of cancer cells in their resected tissue compared with those treated with chemotherapy alone, the company said.

