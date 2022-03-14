Bristol Myers, Nektar melanoma combo therapy trial fails to meet main goals

March 14 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N and Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O said on Monday their combo therapy in melanoma patients did not meet the main goal in a late-stage study.

The study tested experimental treatment bempegaldesleukin with Bristol's Opdivo and compared the combination with Opdivo monotherapy as a first-line treatment for previously untreated unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.