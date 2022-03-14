US Markets
BMY

Bristol Myers, Nektar melanoma combo therapy trial fails to meet main goals

Contributor
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Bristol Myers Squibb and Nektar Therapeutics said on Monday their combo therapy in melanoma patients did not meet the main goal in a late-stage study.

March 14 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N and Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O said on Monday their combo therapy in melanoma patients did not meet the main goal in a late-stage study.

The study tested experimental treatment bempegaldesleukin with Bristol's Opdivo and compared the combination with Opdivo monotherapy as a first-line treatment for previously untreated unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMY NKTR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular