US Markets

Bristol-Myers' multiple myeloma combo therapy fails late-stage study

Contributor
Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Bristol Myers Squibb Co said on Monday its combination therapy for multiple myeloma did not meet the main goal of showing an improvement in progression-free survival in newly diagnosed patients.

March 9 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY.N said on Monday its combination therapy for multiple myeloma did not meet the main goal of showing an improvement in progression-free survival in newly diagnosed patients.

The trial tested a combination of the company's Empliciti, Celgene Corp's Revlimid and a corticosteroid dexamethasone, against the combination of Revlimid and dexamethasone in a late-stage study.

Bristol-Myers gained access to Revlimid through its $74 billion buyout of Celgene last year.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((saumya.joseph@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2676; Twitter: @SaumyaSibi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular