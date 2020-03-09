Bristol-Myers' multiple myeloma combo therapy fails late-stage study

March 9 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY.N said on Monday its combination therapy for multiple myeloma did not meet the main goal of showing an improvement in progression-free survival in newly diagnosed patients.

The trial tested a combination of the company's Empliciti, Celgene Corp's Revlimid and a corticosteroid dexamethasone, against the combination of Revlimid and dexamethasone in a late-stage study.

Bristol-Myers gained access to Revlimid through its $74 billion buyout of Celgene last year.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

