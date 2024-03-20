News & Insights

Bristol Myers liver cancer treatment meets main goal of late-stage study

Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

March 20, 2024 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by Puyaan Singh for Reuters ->

March 20 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N said on Wednesday a combination of its drugs, Opdivo and Yervoy, met the main goal of a late-stage study evaluating it as an initial treatment for a type of liver cancer.

The treatment met the trial goal of extending survival compared to Eisai's 4523.T Lenvima or Bayer's BAYGn.DE Nexavar.

The treatment was being tested in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

The combination is already approved to treat the disease in patients who have been given Nexavar.

(Reporting by Puyaan Singh; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

