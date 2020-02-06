Bristol-Myers Just Reported Earnings. Its Stock Is Jumping.

Shares of the pharmaceutical companies firm Bristol-Myers Squibb jumped 3% in premarket trading early Thursday after the company announced financial results for the last quarter of 2019 that blew past analyst expectations.

Bristol-Myers (ticker: BMY) announced non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.22, nearly 40% better than the FactSet consensus estimate of $0.88 per share. The company reported revenues for the quarter of $7.9 billion, well over the FactSet consensus estimate of $7.1 billion.

The company also laid out guidance for 2020 that matched analyst projections. Bristol-Myers said it expected non-GAAP EPS for 2020 of between $6 and $6.20. Analysts have projected 2020 earnings of $6.12, according to FactSet.

“By all measures, 2019 was a transformative year for Bristol-Myers Squibb as we progressed our strategy through the acquisition of Celgene, delivered strong operational and financial performance, and continued to drive important science for patients,” the company’s CEO, Giovanni Caforio, said in a statement.

The fourth quarter results mark the first quarter after Bristol-Myers completed its acquisition of Celgene. The Celgene deal closed on November 20. On November 21, Bristol-Myers sold Otezla, a Celgene drug that treats psoriasis, to Amgen (AMGN) for $13.4 billion.

Shares of Bristol-Myers are up 2.2% so far this year, and 31% over the past 12 months. The share price has been climbing steadily since late July.

Analysts have argued that the market undervalues the company’s pipeline. In a note in early January, Citi analyst Andrew Baum wrote that the completion of the Celgene deal set the company up for a strong 2020.

“The market is underappreciating both the near term cash generation of the mature product portfolio as well as the potential for the combined BMY/Celgene pipeline,” Baum wrote at the time.

In its earnings release, Bristol-Myers highlighted sales of Eliquis, an anticoagulant, which were $2 billion, up 19% from the same quarter last year.

The company is hosting a call for investors set to start at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

