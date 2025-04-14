Bristol Myers' Heart Disease Drug Fails To Meet Primary Endpoints In Phase 3 Trial

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) announced that the Phase 3 ODYSSEY-HCM trial, which evaluated Camzyos or mavacamten for the treatment of adult patients with symptomatic New York Heart Association or NYHA class II-III non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or nHCM, did not meet its dual primary endpoints of changes from baseline to Week 48 compared to placebo in the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire - Clinical Summary Score (KCCQ-23 CSS) and peak oxygen consumption (pVO2). No new safety signals were observed.

"While these results are disappointing, the ODYSSEY-HCM trial meaningfully contributes to the understanding of non-obstructive HCM, a disease where there remains a significant need for new treatment options," said Roland Chen, senior vice president, drug development, Immunology and Cardiovascular Medicines, Bristol Myers Squibb.

Bristol Myers Squibb noted that it will work with key investigators to share detailed results with the scientific community in the future.

