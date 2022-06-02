Bristol Myers drug fails to meet main goal of COVID study

June 2 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N said on Thursday its drug Orencia did not show statistically significant results in speeding up recovery in COVID-19 patients versus a placebo in a late-stage study.

