US Markets
BMY

Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet main goal in kidney cancer trial

Contributor
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bristol Myers Squibb said on Friday a trial evaluating a combination of its two cancer drugs failed to meet the primary goal to treat localized kidney cancer.

Adds details on study

July 29 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N said on Friday a trial evaluating a combination of its two cancer drugs failed to meet the primary goal to treat localized kidney cancer.

The combination of the two drugs - Yervoy and top selling cancer drug Opdivo - is already approved in the United States as a first line of treatment for patients with renal cell carcinoma that has spread.

However, the combination failed to meet the key endpoint of disease-free survival for patients who had localized form of the cancer and had undergone full or partial removal of the kidney.

Shares of Bristol Myers were down 1.1% premarket at $73.90.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular