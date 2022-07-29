Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet mail goal in kidney cancer trial

July 29 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N said on Friday a trial evaluating a combination of its two cancer drugs failed to meet the primary goal to treat a type of kidney cancer.

