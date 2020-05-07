Bristol-Myers Climbs After Strong Earnings, Upbeat Forecast

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb were higher Thursday morning as the company announced first-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations and maintained its previous revenue guidance for 2020.

Bristol-Myers (ticker: BMY) reported revenue of $10.8 billion for the quarter, up 13% on a pro forma basis from the first quarter of 2019. The company reported non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.72, beating the FactSet consensus estimate of $1.49.

The company also reaffirmed its previously announced non-GAAP earnings per share guidance of between $6 and $6.20 for 2020, and its revenue guidance of between $40 billion and $42 billion.

“The strength of our financial results and pipeline progress in the first quarter reflect continued successful execution across the company,” CEO Giovanni Caforio said in a statement. “We are well positioned to continue to successfully drive commercial execution of our inline business, launch new brands, progress our integration efforts and deliver our synergy targets while advancing our pipeline.”

The company said Covid-19 buying patterns had increased revenue by $500 million for the first quarter.

The report came a day after Bristol-Myers announced that the Food and Drug Administration had pushed back its projected decision date on the approval of an experimental Bristol-Myers cancer drug called liso-cel. Developed by Celgene, the large biotech firm Bristol-Myers acquired last year, liso-cel must be approved by the end of this year in order for the contingent value rights awarded to former Celgene shareholders at the time of the acquisition to pay out. The FDA now says make a decision by Nov. 16; it had previously set a date three months earlier. The price of the contingent value rights, which trade as BMY.RT, were up 3.2% Thursday morning after sinking 15.4% on Wednesday.

In its earnings report, Bristol-Myers said that sales of the former Celgene cancer drug Revlimid were $2.9 billion for the first quarter, up 14% over the previous year, and sales of the anticoagulant Eliquis were $2.6 billion, up 37%.

The stock was up 1.6% to $62.13, in line with the gain in the S&P 500.

