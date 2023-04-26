News & Insights

US Markets
BMY

Bristol Myers CEO Caforio to step down

Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

April 26, 2023 — 06:41 pm EDT

Written by Michael Erman, Aditya Samal, Caroline Humer for Reuters ->

Adds executives' quotes, background

April 26 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY.N said on Wednesday CEO Giovanni Caforio will step down in November and be succeeded by Chief Commercialization Officer Christopher Boerner.

Boerner, who has been CCO since 2018, was named chief operating officer until he takes the top job. He joined the company in 2015 and previously served in leadership roles at Seattle Genetics Inc and Roche's Genentech.

Boerner said he is aligned with Caforio on the direction for the company.

"We have a very strong foundation as a company and Giovanni and I are going to continue to work together to deliver on that value," Boerner said in an interview.

Caforio, who has been CEO since 2015, will remain as executive chairman of the company's board.

"It's really the right time for me to step back and spend time with my family, who are in Europe. That's really the main driver of the decision" to retire, Caforio, 58, said in an interview.

Under Caforio's tenure, Bristol Myers bought Celgene for $74 billion in 2019, boosting its revenue as sales of its top-selling cancer drug Opdivo slowed due to stiff competition from Merck & Co Inc's Keytruda.

Bristol Myers also named Adam Lenkowsky as chief commercialization officer, replacing Boerner.

Bristol Myers is due to report first-quarter financial results on Thursday.

Its shares rose 0.39% to $68.29 in after-hours trading.

(Reporting by Michael Erman, Aditya Samal and Caroline Humer; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Stephen Coates and Richard Chang)

((Aditya.Samal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.