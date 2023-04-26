Bristol Myers CEO Caforio steps down

April 26 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N said on Wednesday CEO Giovanni Caforio, who has been in the role since 2015, has decided to step down from his position.

Chief Operating Officer Christopher Boerner will take up the role from Nov. 1. He was previously head of international markets and has served in leadership roles at Seattle Genetics Inc and Roche's Genentech among others.

Outgoing CEO Giovanni will continue as executive chairman of company's board. The company also appointed Adam Lenkowsky as chief commercial officer.

(Reporting by Aditya Samal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

