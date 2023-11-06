Bristol Myers buys Orum's blood cancer therapy for up to $180 mln

Adds deal details in paragraph 2-3

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N has acquired Orum Therapeutics' experimental therapy to treat a type of blood cancer for a total value of up to $180 million, the privately held company said on Monday.

The therapy, ORM-6151, which helps degrade a specific protein hard to treat previously, has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) clearance for an early stage study.

The deal includes an upfront payment of $100 million and milestone payments, Orum said, without disclosing further details.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.