US Markets

Bristol-Myers business development head Biondi departs

Contributor
Michael Erman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's head of strategy and business development Paul Biondi left the company last month just as it was completing its $74 billion acquisition of biotech Celgene Corp, the company said on Thursday.

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's BMY.N head of strategy and business development Paul Biondi left the company last month just as it was completing its $74 billion acquisition of biotech Celgene Corp, the company said on Thursday.

A Bristol-Myers spokeswoman said Biondi decided to leave to pursue an external opportunity and that the U.S. drugmaker is actively searching for his successor. Biondi could not immediately be reached for comment.

Biondi joined Bristol-Myers in 2002 and had been in charge of business development, helping the company pursue strategic partnerships and deals, since 2015.

Bristol-Myers announced the Celgene acquisition last January and the deal closed on Nov. 28. In June, the company had said Biondi would be part of the combined company's leadership.

(Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((michael.erman@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6021; Reuters Messaging: michael.erman.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular