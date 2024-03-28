News & Insights

US Markets
BMY

Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails to meet main goal in late-stage study

Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

March 28, 2024 — 04:20 pm EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Adds details throughout

March 28 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N said on Thursday its experimental drug to treat Crohn's disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel condition, failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage study.

Crohn's disease, which results in the swelling or inflammation of the intestines, affects over one million people in the U.S., according to government data.

The drug, ozanimod, did not help patients achieve clinical remission after 12 weeks of treatment, the company said.

Bristol Myers said it will evaluate the trial data and work with investigators to share the results with the scientific community.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.