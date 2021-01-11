Bristol Myers Board Authorizes Incremental Share Repurchase - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), a global biopharmaceutical company, said its Board has authorized incremental share repurchases of up to an additional $2 billion of the company's outstanding shares of common stock. With the increase, the company's total outstanding share repurchase is approximately $6.4 billion.

Bristol Myers Squibb noted that the share repurchase program does not obligate the company to acquire any particular amount of its common stock, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at its discretion.

