Bristol Myers (BMY) Stops Late-Stage Colorectal Cancer Study

Bristol Myers Squibb BMY suffered a setback as it decided to discontinue the late-stage study RELATIVITY-123.

This phase III randomized, open-label, multi-center trial was evaluating the fixed-dose combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and relatlimab compared with Stivarga (regorafenib) or trifluridine plus tipiracil (TAS-102) in approximately 700 adult patients with microsatellite stable (“MSS”) metastatic colorectal cancer whose disease has progressed following at least one but no more than four prior lines of therapy for metastatic disease.

Based on a planned analysis conducted by an independent data monitoring committee, the study was discontinued as it was unlikely to meet its primary endpoints upon completion.

Bristol Myers, however, stated that the recommendation to stop the study was not based on safety concerns. The safety profile was consistent with previously reported studies of the fixed-dose combination of nivolumab and relatlimab.

While there are advanced treatments available for patients with microsatellite instability-high/deficient mismatch repair colorectal cancers, patients with MSS tumors continue to have limited treatment options in later lines of therapy.

Nevertheless, the company continues to evaluate the fixed-dose combination of nivolumab and relatlimab as a treatment for other tumor types as planned.

We remind investors that the combination of nivolumab and relatlimab is approved under the brand name Odualag for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age or older with unresectable or metastatic melanoma in the United States.

The discontinuation of the RELATIVITY-123 study will not impact this approved indication.

Relatlimab, a lymphocyte-activation gene 3-blocking antibody, is also being evaluated in clinical trials in combination with other agents in a variety of tumor types.

BMY shares have lost 29.1% year to date compared with the industry's decline of 17.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The approval of additional new drugs and the label expansion of existing ones is essential for the firm as it looks to diversify its product base and offset the slowdown in top-line growth as blockbuster multiple myeloma drug Revlimid and blood thinner medicine Eliquis face generic competition.

Bristol Myers and partner 2seventy bio, Inc. TSVT recently faced a setback when the FDA informed the companies that the regulatory body would not be able to give a decision on the supplemental Biologics License Application (“sBLA”) for Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) by the original target date of Dec 16, 2023.

The sBLA is seeking approval of Abecma for earlier lines of triple-class exposed relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma based on results from the phase III KarMMa-3 study.

Both companies announced that the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (“ODAC”) will meet to review data supporting the sBLA for Abecma. However, the FDA has not yet confirmed the date of the ODAC meeting.

Bristol Myers Squibb and 2seventy bio also plan to discuss with the FDA and participate in the ODAC meeting to reinforce the potential of Abecma to deliver significantly improved outcomes in patients with triple-class exposed relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in earlier lines of treatment.

The company recently obtained FDA’s approval for repotrectinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting ROS1 oncogenic fusions, for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer under the brand name Augtyro.

While the firm's recent steps to boost its portfolio are encouraging, it needs to continue making efforts to offset the decline in Revlimid and Eliquis revenues.

Opdivo maintains momentum for the company and new drugs like Opdulag have witnessed robust uptake, too, but the loss of Revlimid revenues will weigh on the top line.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

BMY currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector are Entrada Therapeutics TRDA and Dynavax Technologies DVAX. TRDA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and DVAX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Entrada’s loss per share estimate for 2023 has narrowed from $2.07 to 9 cents in the past 60 days. The same for 2024 has narrowed from $2.35 to $2.04 during the same time frame.

Dynavax’s loss per share estimate for 2023 has narrowed from 23 cents to 12 cents in the past 30 days. Earnings estimate for 2024 rose from 3 cents to 18 cents during the same period. Shares of DVAX have gained 28.4% year to date.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.