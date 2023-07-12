Bristol Myers (BMY) Reports Positive Data From Urothelial Cancer Study

Bristol Myers BMY reported encouraging results from the sub study of its phase III CheckMate -901. The study met its dual primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS).

The late-stage study is a randomized, open-label trial evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab), in combination with Yervoy (primary study), or Opdivo, in combination with chemotherapy (sub-study), compared to standard-of-care chemotherapy alone in patients with untreated unresectable or metastatic urothelial cancer.

The data demonstrated that continued treatment with the dual immunotherapy-based combination followed by Opdivo monotherapy, showed significant benefits in OS and PFS compared with cisplatin-based combinations.

Urothelial carcinoma accounts for around 90% of all bladder cancer cases. Although most urothelial carcinomas are diagnosed at an early stage, approximately 50% of patients who undergo surgery experience disease progression and recurrence within two to three years.

The company plans to complete a full evaluation of the available data and looks forward to sharing the results at a future medical conference.

Opdivo, a PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, is currently approved in several countries for various oncology indications. The drug’s label expansion presents a significant opportunity for Bristol Myers.

Yervoy is currently approved for unresectable or metastatic melanoma in more than 50 countries. Both drugs are being studied for treating multiple types of tumor.

In June 2023, BMY received European Commission’s approval for the expanded use of Opdivo, in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy, for the neoadjuvant treatment of resectable non-small cell lung cancer.

This approval positions Opdivo as the first neoadjuvant immunotherapy-based treatment option available for patients in the European Union in this specific setting, creating incremental revenue growth opportunities for BMY.

