Bristol Myers (BMY) Reports Positive Colorectal Cancer Study Data

Bristol Myers Squibb BMY announced data from the cohorts of the KRYSTAL-1 study, evaluating the lung cancer drug Krazati (adagrasib) in combination with Erbitux (cetuximab), for the treatment of patients with previously treated KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC).

KRYSTAL-1 is an open-label, multicenter, multiple expansion cohort phase I/II study to determine the safety and efficacy of Krazati in patients with advanced solid tumors that harbor a KRASG12C mutation.

The primary endpoint for the phase II cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study was the objective response rate (ORR). Secondary endpoints included the duration of response, progression-free survival (PFS), and overall survival and safety.

The combination of Krazati and cetuximab demonstrated clinically meaningful activity as a targeted treatment option for CRC patients. The combination demonstrated an ORR of 34% with a median follow-up of 11.9 months in 94 patients. The median progression-free survival and the median overall survival was 6.9 months and 15.9 months, respectively, in pre-treated patients with KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic CRC.

The median duration of response was 5.8 months. Disease control was observed in 85% of patients. The safety profile of the combination was manageable and consistent with the previous reports and the known safety profile of each drug.

Per BMY, KRASG12C mutations act as oncogenic drivers and are found in approximately 3-4% of colorectal cancers. Also, treatment with cetuximab as a single agent did not offer a clinical benefit in patients with KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, as observed in previous studies.

We remind investors that the FDA had accepted a supplemental new drug application for Krazati, in combination with cetuximab, as a targeted treatment option for these patients. The regulatory body has granted priority review to the application and set a target action date of Jun 21, 2024.

The FDA has already granted breakthrough therapy designation to Krazati, in combination with cetuximab, in patients with KRASG12C-mutated advanced CRC whose cancer has progressed following prior treatment with chemotherapy and anti-VEGF therapy.

The drug was added to BMY’s portfolio with the January acquisition of Mirati Therapeutics.

Krazati obtained accelerated approval for the treatment of adult patients with KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. The accelerated approval was based on ORR and duration of response.

The drug is being evaluated as monotherapy and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies in patients with advanced KRASG12C-mutated solid tumors, including NSCLC and colorectal cancer.

Krazati has also been approved in the European Union as a targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRASG12C-mutated advanced NSCLC and disease progression after at least one prior systemic therapy.

Last month, BMY announced that the late-stage KRYSTAL-12 study, evaluating Krazati as a monotherapy in patients with pretreated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC harboring a KRASG12C mutation, met the primary endpoint of PFS and the key secondary endpoint of ORR as assessed by Blinded Independent Central Review at final analysis for these endpoints.

The study is underway to assess the additional key secondary endpoint of overall survival. Results of the confirmatory trial showed that Krazati demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit in PFS and ORR compared to standard-of-care chemotherapy as a second-line or later treatment for these patients.

BMY is looking to expand its new product portfolio amid generic challenges for Revlimid and Eliquis. Approval of new drugs and label expansion of the existing ones are important for BMY and the going has been good in that regard.

BMY has recently obtained regulatory approvals for the label expansion of its two CAR T cell therapies — Abecma and Breyanzi. The company also received the European Commission's approval for the label expansion of Reblozyl (luspatercept).

