Bristol-Myers (BMY) Q3 Earnings Beat, '20 EPS View Raised

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2020 as multiple myeloma drug, Revlimid, and blood thinner drug, Eliquis, drove growth for the company. The company also lifted its earnings guidance for 2020.

Shares were up in pre-market trading following the earnings release.

Bristol-Myers’ shares have gained 1.9% in the year so far against the industry's decline of 6.3%.

Third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.63 per share easily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 and increased from the year-ago quarter’s $1.17.

Total revenues of $10.54 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.36 billion and increased 75% from the year-ago period owing to contributions from the Celgene acquisition, which was completed in November 2019.

Quarterly Details

On a pro-forma basis, revenues were up 6% (assuming the date of the company’s acquisition of Celgene to be Jan 1, 2019).

Revenues increased 88% to $6.5 billion in the United States and 58% outside the country. Ex-U.S. revenues were up 57% when adjusted for foreign exchange impact.

Eliquis maintains momentum for the company as sales increased 9% to $2.1 billion. We note that Bristol-Myers has a collaboration agreement with Pfizer PFE for Eliquis. However, sales of Opdivo, approved for multiple cancer indications, declined 2% year over year to $1.8 billion.

Leukemia drug, Sprycel, raked in sales of $544 million, down 3% year over year. Sales of rheumatoid arthritis drug, Orencia, were up 8% to $826 million. Melanoma drug, Yervoy, contributed $446 million to the top line, surging 26% year over year.

Multiple myeloma drug, Empliciti, recorded sales of $96 million, up 8% year over year.

Myeloma drug, Revlimid, added with erstwhile Celgene’s acquisition, contributed $3 billion to the top line and was the top-revenue generator for Bristol-Myers as sales increased 10% on a pro-forma basis. Other key drugs from Celgene — Pomalyst and Abraxane — generated sales of $777 million and $342 million, up 17% and 8%, respectively.

New drugs like Reblozyl generated sales of $96 million, while Inrebic generated sales of $13 million.

Adjusted research and development (R&D) expenses in the quarter increased to $2.3 billion from $1.4 billion. Adjusted marketing, selling and administrative expenses grew to $1.7 billion from $1.1 billion.

2020 Guidance Update

Bristol-Myers now projects 2020 earnings of $6.25-$6.35 per share (previous guidance: $6.10-$6.25). The company expects revenues for 2020 in the range of $41.5-$42 billion (previous guidance: $40.5-$42 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues and earnings is pegged at $41.91 billion and $6.25 per share, respectively.

Key Pipeline Updates

The company recently announced positive results from the POETYK PSO-1 study evaluating deucravacitinib, a novel, oral, selective tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. In the study, deucravacitinib met both co-primary endpoints of the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 75) and Physician Global Assessment (sPGA) scales versus placebo and met multiple key secondary endpoints compared to Otezla.

In October, the FDA approved Opdivo plus Yervoy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). The company also announced that the phase III CheckMate -816 trial, evaluating Opdivo plus chemotherapy compared to chemotherapy alone as neoadjuvant treatment, met a primary endpoint of pathologic complete response (pCR) in resectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Last month, Bristol Myers announced that it will acquire MyoKardia, Inc. MYOK for $13.1 billion.

Our Take

Bristol-Myers’ performance in the third quarter was encouraging as Revlimid and Eliquis drove growth for the company. Earnings and sales beat estimates primarily on the addition of Celgene’s drugs to its portfolio. However, the decline in Opdivo sales is concerning. The drug faces stiff competition from Merck’s MRK Keytruda.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bristol Myers Squibb Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bristol Myers Squibb Company Quote

The Celgene acquisition has boosted Bristol-Myers’ oncology franchise and approval of new drugs added a new stream of revenues.

Bristol-Myers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Merck Co., Inc. (MRK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Free Stock Analysis Report



MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.