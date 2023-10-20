Bristol Myers' (BMY) Opdivo SC Meets Kidney Cancer Study Goals

Bristol Myers BMY announced positive results from its late-stage study evaluating the efficacy of its subcutaneous (SC) formulation of Opdivo (nivolumab) compared with intravenous (IV) Opdivo in patients with advanced or metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) who have received prior systemic therapy.

BMY’s Opdivo SC is co-formulated with Halozyme’s HALO novel drug delivery technology, Enhanze. Notably, Enhanze is a recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme, rHuPH20.

Halozyme’s Enhanze technology is used by several companies to develop an SC formulation of their currently marketed drugs. HALO currently has six marketed partnered drugs based on this technology.

Per the data readout, the phase III CheckMate-67T study of Opdivo SC met its co-primary pharmacokinetics noninferiority endpoints of Cavgd28 (time-averaged Opdivo serum concentration more than 28 days) and Cminss (trough serum concentration at steady state) compared with IV Opdivo.

Bristol Myers also reported that the CheckMate-67T study of Opdivo SC met its key secondary endpoint of non-inferior objective response rate compared with IV Opdivo. The safety profile of Opdivo SC observed in the study was also found to be consistent with that of the IV formulation.

Opdivo, Bristol Myers’ PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, was initially approved in 2014 to treat patients (IV-ly) with unresectable or metastatic melanoma and disease progression following treatment with Yervoy (ipilimumab). Currently, Opdivo is approved both as a monotherapy and in combination with Yervoy to treat a plethora of cancer indications in many countries, including the United States and EU.

With this SC formulation of Opdivo, the company hopes to meet the need for less invasive and additional administration options to address the treatment burden on patients and improve efficiencies in healthcare systems in treating ccRCC.

At present, BMY is gearing up to complete its full evaluation of data obtained from its phase III CheckMate-67T noninferiority study of Opdivo SC. Full detailed data is expected to be presented at an upcoming medical conference.

Bristol Myers also reported carrying out discussions with various regulatory bodies to figure out the next steps for Opdivo SC in multiple indications. The company is also currently conducting a follow-up analysis of the CheckMate-67T study to assess additional secondary efficacy and safety endpoints.

