Bristol Myers' (BMY) Opdivo Positive in Late-Stage NSCLC Study

Bristol Myers Squibb BMY announced that the late-stage CheckMate-77T study achieved its primary goal in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.

CheckMate-77T is a phase III randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center study evaluating neoadjuvant Opdivo (nivolumab) with chemotherapy followed by surgery and adjuvant Opdivo versus neoadjuvant chemotherapy and placebo followed by surgery and adjuvant placebo in 452 patients with resectable stage IIA to IIIB NSCLC. The primary endpoint of the trial is event-free survival (EFS). Secondary endpoints include overall survival (OS), pathologic complete response and major pathologic response.

The study met its primary endpoint of EFS as assessed by the Blinded Independent Central Review as the perioperative regimen of neoadjuvant Opdivo with chemotherapy, followed by surgery and adjuvant Opdivo showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in EFS compared with neoadjuvant chemotherapy and placebo, followed by surgery and adjuvant placebo.

The study represents the company’s second positive late-stage study with an immunotherapy-based combination for the treatment of non-metastatic NSCLC.

NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer and non-metastatic cases account for most NSCLC diagnoses.

Most non-metastatic NSCLC patients are cured by surgery, but roughly 30% to 55% develop recurrence and die despite resection. Hence, there is an imminent need for treatment options administered before surgery (neoadjuvant) and/or after surgery (adjuvant) to improve long-term outcomes.

The study is currently being conducted to assess the secondary endpoint of OS.

Bristol Myers will complete a full evaluation of the available data from CheckMate-77T. Results will be discussed with health authorities.

Opdivo, a programmed death-immune checkpoint inhibitor, is approved for various cancers, either as monotherapy or in combination with other agents - metastatic melanoma, NSCLC and advanced renal cell carcinoma.

Opdivo and Opdivo-based combinations have shown improved efficacy in the neoadjuvant, adjuvant or perioperative treatment of four tumor types: lung cancer, bladder cancer, esophageal/gastroesophageal junction cancer and melanoma.

Approval in additional settings will further boost sales of this blockbuster drug. Sales of Opdivo came in at $4.3 billion in the first half of 2023.

Opdivo faces competition from Merck’s MRK Keytruda for many of its approved indications.

Keytruda is one of the leading drugs for Merck and is approved for lung cancer, breast cancer and kidney cancer, among others.

Bristol Myers is currently in transition mode as it shifts its mature product portfolio, which is facing generic competition, to new drugs.

The approval of additional new drugs and the label expansion of existing ones will enable Bristol Myers to diversify its product base and offset the slowdown in top-line growth as Revlimid and Eliquis face generic competition.

New drugs like Opdualag, Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Sotyktu have already added a new stream of revenues to BMY’s top line.

