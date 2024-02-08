Bristol Myers' (BMY) Opdivo Label Expansion Filings Get Accepted

Bristol Myers BMY announced the acceptance of its regulatory applications for neoadjuvant Opdivo (nivolumab) with chemotherapy followed by surgery and adjuvant Opdivo for the perioperative treatment of resectable stage IIA to IIIB non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the United States and EU.

A decision from the FDA regarding the Opdivo supplemental biologics license application is expected on Oct 8, 2024. The application seeking marketing approval for this expanded indication of Opdivo in the EU was validated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in late January and is currently under review.

The submissions to the FDA and EMA were based on positive results from the phase III CheckMate -77T study demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in event-free survival, which is the study’s primary endpoint.

Opdivo, the company’s PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, was initially approved in 2014 to intravenously treat patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma and disease progression following treatment with Yervoy.

Currently, Opdivo is approved both as a monotherapy and in combination with Yervoy to treat a plethora of cancer indications in many countries, including the United States and EU.

Per management, the CheckMate-77T study evaluated the potential for neoadjuvant immunotherapy to induce pathological complete response and the role of perioperative Opdivo treatment in reducing the likelihood that cancer will return, which is expected to extend the survival of patients.

Benefits in key secondary endpoints, including pathologic complete response and major pathologic response, were also observed in the late-stage study.

Furthermore, the perioperative regimen had a safety profile consistent with previously reported studies in NSCLC. No new safety signals were identified.

To date, Opdivo and Opdivo-based combinations have shown efficacy benefits in the neoadjuvant, adjuvant or perioperative settings across four cancers, including lung cancer, bladder cancer, esophageal/gastroesophageal junction cancer and melanoma.

The company is currently evaluating Opdivo in different clinical studies spread across all phases in a variety of tumor types.

Opdivo has also been driving growth in 2023 for Bristol Myers, which recorded $9 billion in sales, up 10% year over year.

NSCLC is one of the most common types of lung cancer, representing up to 84% of diagnoses.

Currently, Merck MRK markets Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as the standard of care in the frontline treatment of metastatic NSCLC. Keytruda, an anti-PD-1 therapy, is Merck’s blockbuster oncology drug and is approved for several types of cancer, accounting alone for around 45% of the company’s pharmaceutical sales.

Merck’s Keytruda is presently approved to treat eight indications in earlier-stage cancers in the United States. Keytruda is continuously growing and expanding into new indications and markets globally, bolstering Merck’s position in the oncology market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.