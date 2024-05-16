Bristol Myers (BMY) Gets FDA Nod for Breyanzi Label Expansion

Bristol Myers Squibb BMY announced that the FDA has granted accelerated approval to the label expansion of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel).

The regulatory body approved Breyanzi for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) who have received two or more prior lines of systemic therapy.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s).

Breyanzi is already approved in the United Stated for treating relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) after at least one prior line of therapy. The therapy was also granted accelerated approval to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior lines of therapy.

Breyanzi is also approved in Japan, the European Union (EU) and Switzerland for the second-line treatment or relapsed or refractory LBCL, and in Japan, the EU, Switzerland, the U.K. and Canada for relapsed and refractory LBCL after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

About 95.7% of patients responded to Breyanzi in the TRANSCEND FL trial. Responses were rapid and durable with a median time to response of one month and median duration of response not reached. About 80.9% of responders remained in response at 12 months and 77.1% of responders remaining in response at 18 months.

Breyanzi is also now included in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) for B-cell Lymphomas as a Category 2A recommendation for third-line and subsequent therapy for relapsed or refractory FL.

Breyanzi sales came in at $107 million, up 51% from a year-ago quarter’s tally.

Sales will get a boost with consistent label expansions.

Last month, the FDA approved a label expansion for BMY’s other CAR T cell therapy Abecma. The therapy is now approved for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after two or more prior lines of therapy, including an immunomodulatory agent (IMiD), a proteasome inhibitor (PI) and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

Abecma is already approved in the United States for adult patients with triple-class exposed relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after four or more prior lines of therapy.

It is to be noted that Abecma is being jointly developed and commercialized in the United States by Bristol Myers Squibb and 2seventy bio TSVT. Outside the United States, BMY assumes the sole responsibility for Abecma’s manufacturing and commercialization.

TSVT expects that Abecma’s commercial performance will continue to be impacted by competitive dynamics as 2seventy bio and BMY launch Abecma into the earlier line setting and anticipate a return to growth in the second half of 2024.

However, CAR T cell therapies have been under FDA scrutiny of late. The FDA had earlier asked other companies to add ‘boxed warning’ to the labels of their T-cell immunotherapies.

Approval of new drugs and label expansion of existing ones are important for BMY as the company looks to expand its portfolio. Bristol-Myers’ reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, as adjusted loss was narrower than expected and sales beat estimates. However, the decline in Opdivo sales was a dampener. Revlimid is already facing generic competition and Eliquis, too, is likely to face challenges later.

