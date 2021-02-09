Bristol Myers (BMY) Gets European Commission Nod for Inrebic

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY announced that the European Commission (“EC”) has granted marketing authorization to its once-daily oral therapy Inrebic (fedratinib) for the treatment of disease-related splenomegaly or symptoms in adult patients with primary myelofibrosis, post-polycythemia vera myelofibrosis or post-essential thrombocythemia myelofibrosis, who are Janus Associated Kinase (“JAK”) inhibitor naive or have been previously treated with Incyte Corporation’s INCY Jakafi (ruxolitinib).

Shares of Bristol Myers have decreased 2.9% so far this year against the industry’s increase of 11.5%.



Myelofibrosis is a serious and rare bone marrow disorder that disrupts the body’s normal production of blood cells.

The EC approval was based on data from the JAKARTA and JAKARTA2 studies. The primary endpoint of JAKARTA and JAKARTA2 was the spleen response rate, defined as the proportion of patients achieving greater than or equal to a 35% reduction from baseline in spleen volume at the end of cycle 6. Data from the same showed that treatment with Inrebic led to clinically meaningful spleen and symptom response in myelofibrosis patients where treatment with Jakafi has failed, as well as patients who are intolerant to Jakafi or who are JAK inhibitor naive.

Following the nod, Inrebic became the first new therapy to be approved for myelofibrosis in Europe in almost a decade.

We note that Inrebic is approved in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with intermediate-2 or high-risk primary or secondary myelofibrosis. Inrebic generated sales worth $55 million in 2020. The approval in EU should lead to increased sales of the drug in the days ahead.

In a separate press release, Bristol Myers announced data from new analyses from the pivotal phase III CheckMate-9ER study which evaluated the combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and Exelixis’ EXEL Cabometyx (cabozantinib) versus Pfizer’s PFE Sutent (sunitinib) for the first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma.

Data from the study showed that the combo of Opdivo plus Cabometyx continues to demonstrate superior progression-free survival, overall survival and objective response rate as compared to Sutent.

Simultaneously, the company announced data from the phase III CheckMate-274 study which showed that Opdivo, as an adjuvant treatment, demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in disease-free survival in patients with muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma.

Bristol Myers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

