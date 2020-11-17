Bristol Myers' (BMY) CAR T-Cell Therapy BLA Review Delayed

Bristol Myers Squibb BMY announced that the FDA has informed of a delay in its review of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel).

Liso-cel is an investigational chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. The candidate was added to the company’s portfolio with the acquisition of Celgene Corporation.

The BLA is seeking approval of the therapy for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma after at least two prior therapies. The FDA notified the company that the review will not be completed by the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of Nov 16, 2020.

The agency was unable to conduct an inspection of a third-party manufacturing facility in Texas during the current review cycle due to travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, the FDA is deferring action on the application until the inspection is done. The application remains under review and the agency did not provide a new anticipated action date.

The BLA is based on the safety and efficacy results from the TRANSCEND NHL 001 study, evaluating liso-cel in 268 patients with R/R large B-cell lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), high-grade lymphoma, primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma and Grade 3B follicular lymphoma.

Meanwhile, the FDA approval of liso-cel by Dec 31 is one of the required remaining milestones for the Contingent Value Rights issued upon the close of the Celgene acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2019. The other one remaining is the FDA approval of Idecabtagene Vicleucel (ide-cel) by Mar 31, 2021.

Per the terms of the acquisition, upon closure, Celgene shareholders received for each share, 1.00 share of Bristol Myers common stock, $50.00 in cash without interest and one tradeable Contingent Value Right (CVR), which will entitle the holder to receive a payment of $9.00 in cash if certain future regulatory milestones are achieved.

Bristol-Myers’ shares have gained 0.5% in the year so far, in line with the industry's performance.

The company’s performance in the third quarter was encouraging as Revlimid and Eliquis drove growth. Earnings and sales beat estimates primarily on the addition of Celgene’s drugs to its portfolio. However, the decline in Opdivo sales is concerning. The drug faces stiff competition from Merck’s MRK Keytruda.

