Bristol Myers' (BMY) Breyanzi sBLA Receives EMA Validation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY announced that the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") has validated the type II variation filing for the label expansion of its CD19-directed CAR-T cell therapy, Breyanzi (lisocabtagenemaraleucel).

The application is seeking approval of Breyanzi for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (“DLBCL”), high-grade B-cell lymphoma, primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (“PMBCL”) and follicular lymphoma grade 3B (FL3B) in adult patients who are refractory or have relapsed within 12 months of initial therapy and are candidates for haematopoietic stem cell transplant (“HSCT”).

The European Commission approved Breyanzi for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL, PMBCL and FL3B, following two or more lines of systemic therapy in April 2022.

The latest type II variation filing was based on data from the phase III TRANSFORM study, which investigated Breyanzi as a second-line treatment in adults with relapsed or refractory LBCL versus standard of care consisting of salvage chemotherapy followed by high-dose chemotherapy plus HSCT. Data from the same showed that treatment with Breyanzi significantly improved event-free survival — the study’s primary endpoint — as compared to standard of care.

Treatment with Breyanzi also led to clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements in complete response rates and progression-free survival versus standard of care. Breyanzi demonstrated a well-established safety profile.

Breyanzi is currently approved in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with R/R large B-cell lymphoma or LBCL after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including DLBCL not otherwise specified (including DLBCL arising from indolent lymphoma), high-grade B-cell lymphoma, PMBCL, and FL3B.

In the United States, Breyanzi is also under review for the treatment of adult patients with R/R LBCL after the failure of first-line therapy. In February 2022, the FDA granted priority review to the supplemental biologics license application of Breyanzi for this indication. A decision from the regulatory body is expected on Jun 24, 2022.

Breyanzi, one of the newer drugs of Bristol Myers, has been performing steadily since its launch. Breyanzi generated sales worth $44 million in the first quarter of 2022. A potential label expansion of the drug should boost its sales in the future quarters.

