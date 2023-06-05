Bristol Myers (BMY) Announces Upbeat Data From NSCLC Study

Bristol Myers BMY reported encouraging four-year follow-up results from its phase III CheckMate -9LA study. This study evaluates the durable and long-term survival benefits upon treatment with Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) with two cycles of chemotherapy compared with four cycles of chemotherapy alone in previously untreated patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The four-year data demonstrated that continued treatment with the dual immunotherapy-based combination, with a minimum follow-up of 47.9 months, enhanced the study’s primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) with 21% of the patient population alive, compared with 16% of patients treated with chemotherapy alone.

The follow-up data also showed that the study’s secondary endpoints of clinically meaningful efficacy benefit of Opdivo plus Yervoy with two cycles of chemotherapy were maintained. The observed benefits upon treatment with the combination immunotherapy were more prominent in high unmet need patients with tumor PD-L1 expression <1% and squamous histology. No additional safety concerns were reported in the extended portion of the study upon treatment with Opdivo plus Yervoy with two cycles of chemotherapy

In the year so far, shares of Bristol Myers have lost 8.8% compared with the industry’s 7.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Opdivo, a PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, is currently approved in several countries for various oncology indications. Yervoy is currently approved for unresectable or metastatic melanoma in more than 50 countries. Both drugs are currently being studied for treating multiple tumor types.

In October 2015, Bristol Myers first received regulatory approval for its Opdivo and Yervoy combination immunotherapy for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. The drug is currently approved in more than 50 countries, including the United States and the EU.

To date, Opdivo plus Yervoy-based combinations have shown significant improvements in OS in six phase III studies across five tumor types, such as metastatic NSCLC, metastatic melanoma, advanced renal cell carcinoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Price and Consensus

Bristol Myers Squibb Company price-consensus-chart | Bristol Myers Squibb Company Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Bristol Myers currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP, Akero Therapeutics AKRO and ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ 2023 loss per share has narrowed from 78 cents to 46 cents. In the year so far, shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics have fallen by 26%.

ADAP beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 36.89%.

In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Akero Therapeutics’ 2023 loss per share has narrowed from $3.46 to $2.78. In the year so far, shares of Akero Therapeutics have fallen by 14.7%.

AKRO beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the mark on one occasion, delivering an average earnings surprise of 7.96%.

In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADMA Biologics’ 2023 loss per share has narrowed from 19 cents to 9 cents. In the year so far, shares of ADMA Biologics have gained by 4.4%.

ADMA beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 19.13%.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (ADAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.