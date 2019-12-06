US Markets

Bristol-Myers, bluebird therapy for multiple myeloma succeeds in mid-stage trial

Contributor
Dania Nadeem Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and bluebird bio Inc said on Friday their experimental therapy for a type of multiple myeloma met the main goal in a mid-stage study.

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N and bluebird bio Inc BLUE.O said on Friday their experimental therapy for a type of multiple myeloma met the main goal in a mid-stage study.

The study evaluated the efficacy and safety of the therapy, Ide-cel, in patients who had received three prior treatments for multiple myeloma, a cancer of the white blood cells, the companies said.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular