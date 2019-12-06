Bristol-Myers, bluebird therapy for multiple myeloma succeeds in mid-stage trial

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N and bluebird bio Inc BLUE.O said on Friday their experimental therapy for a type of multiple myeloma met the main goal in a mid-stage study.

The study evaluated the efficacy and safety of the therapy, Ide-cel, in patients who had received three prior treatments for multiple myeloma, a cancer of the white blood cells, the companies said.

