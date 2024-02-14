News & Insights

Markets
BMY

Bristol-Myers' Augtyro Receives Priority Review Status From FDA

February 14, 2024 — 11:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) announced on Wednesday that the FDA has accepted the supplemental New Drug Application for Augtyro also known as repotrectinib, and has given the application Priority Review status and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of June 15, 2024. The filing acceptance is supported by data from the Phase 1/2 TRIDENT-1 trial and CARE study, which focused on adult and pediatric patients with NTRK-positive solid tumors, respectively.

The Augtyro drug treats adult and pediatric patients aged 12 and above with solid tumors with a neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) gene fusion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.