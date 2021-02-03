Bristol-Myers and Rockefeller University collaborate to develop COVID-19 therapy

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N on Wednesday entered into an agreement with The Rockefeller University to globally develop, make and sell Rockefeller's therapy in development to treat COVID-19.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.