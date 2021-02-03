US Markets
BMY

Bristol-Myers and Rockefeller University collaborate to develop COVID-19 therapy

Contributor
Trisha Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/

Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Wednesday entered into an agreement with The Rockefeller University to globally develop, make and sell Rockefeller's therapy in development to treat COVID-19. [nBw5C10L7a]

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N on Wednesday entered into an agreement with The Rockefeller University to globally develop, make and sell Rockefeller's therapy in development to treat COVID-19.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters