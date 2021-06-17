Bristol-Myers and Eisai to jointly develop, market cancer drug

June 17 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N and Eisai Co on Thursday entered into an agreement to jointly develop and market an experimental cancer drug.

Bristol Myers will pay $650 million to Eisai and up to $2.45 billion in milestone payments.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

