Markets
BMY

Bristol-Myers: FDA To Review BLA For Liso-cel - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) announced the U.S. FDA has accepted for Priority Review its Biologics License Application for lisocabtagene maraleucel, or liso-cel, for adult patients with Relapsed or Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma. Liso-cel is an investigational compound that is not approved for use in any country.

Liso-cel was previously granted Breakthrough Therapy and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designations by the FDA for R/R aggressive large B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma and Priority Medicines (PRIME) scheme by the European Medicines Agency for R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular