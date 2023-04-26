Brisk Pace fo Recruitment for Advisors in 2022

News & Insights

April 26, 2023

In an article for Financial Planning, Victoria Zhuang discussed the brisk pace of recruitment for financial advisors in the second-half of 2022 despite a volatile and challenging market environment. 

According to Diamond Consultants, there was a 12% increase in the number of experienced brokers who switched firms. This is a contrast to the typical pattern of advisor movement and recruitment slowing down in volatile conditions. 

In the first half of 2022, 4,249 experienced brokers switched firms which increased to 4,757 advisors moving in the second-half of the year. In total, more than 9,000 experienced advisors moved which was slightly more than 3% of overall advisors in the US. 

In addition, transition deals were much more generous in the past, indicating that the wealth management industry remains competitive and ambitious in terms of recruitment and growth. This is also reflected in the generous deals offered to entice movement with many signing deals paying more than 300% of 12-month revenue. Another noticeable trend is gains made by independent broker dealers, while the big banks continue to see outflows of experienced brokers to these smaller firms. 

Finsum: 2022 was a banner year for the recruitment of experienced advisors. This is in contrast to the typical pattern of muted recruitment during shaky markets.

 

