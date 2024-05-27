News & Insights

Brisbane Broncos Score Financial and Community Wins

May 27, 2024 — 09:07 pm EDT

Brisbane Broncos Limited (AU:BBL) has released an update.

Brisbane Broncos Limited reported a strong 2023 season with both on-field success, reaching the Grand Final, and off-field achievements, including a notable increase in members, fans, and sponsorship revenue. The company recorded a significant profit of $5.6 million, up from $3.2 million the previous year, and paid out a dividend of one and a half cents per share. Community engagement also saw growth, with over 3,000 students participating in the Broncos First Nations programs.

