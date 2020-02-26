Brink's To Buy Majority Of Cash Operations Of G4S For About $860 Mln

(RTTNews) - The Brink's Co. (BCO) said that it has agreed to buy a majority of the cash operations of U.K.-based G4S plc (GFS.L) for about $860 million or 660 million pounds.

The Brink's said that the transaction adds 14 new markets to the existing its footprint. It excludes the entire G4S Retail Cash Solutions business and cash operations in the U.K., South Africa and several smaller markets.

The Brink's expects the acquisition will be accretive to non-GAAP earnings in 2020.

The remaining closings are expected to be completed before December 31, 2020.

