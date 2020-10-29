Brink's Reinstates FY20 Outlook Well Above Estimates; Shares Up 18% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, The Brink's Co. (BCO) reinstated its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2020, well above analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.90 to $3.10 per share on revenues between $3.625 billion and $3.700 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.30 per share on revenues of $3.49 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We expect further improvement in the fourth quarter as ongoing cost actions, organic revenue growth and additional contributions from the G4S acquisition drive operating profit and margin rates higher," said Doug Pertz, president and chief executive officer.

