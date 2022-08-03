Brink's Q2 Profit Surges, Affirms FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Brink's Co. (BCO) Wednesday reported a 47 percent increase in second-quarter profit on 8 percent increase in revenues.

The company reported a quarterly profit of $35 million or $0.73 per share, up from $24 million or $0.47 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.29 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.134 billion from $1.049 billion in the prior year.

Looking ahead, the company affirmed full-year guidance on continued momentum. The company expects revenue in a range of $4.52-$4.67 billion, up 8-11 percent from the previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to the company is expected to grow 16-26 percent in a range of $4.30-$4.85.

