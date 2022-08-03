Markets
BCO

Brink's Q2 Profit Surges, Affirms FY22 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Brink's Co. (BCO) Wednesday reported a 47 percent increase in second-quarter profit on 8 percent increase in revenues.

The company reported a quarterly profit of $35 million or $0.73 per share, up from $24 million or $0.47 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.29 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.134 billion from $1.049 billion in the prior year.

Looking ahead, the company affirmed full-year guidance on continued momentum. The company expects revenue in a range of $4.52-$4.67 billion, up 8-11 percent from the previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to the company is expected to grow 16-26 percent in a range of $4.30-$4.85.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BCO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular