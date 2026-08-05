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The Brink's Q2 Income And Revenue Rise, Issues Q3 Outlook

August 05, 2026 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, The Brink's Company (BCO), an ATM provider, reported higher income for the second quarter of 2026 due to higher revenue generated. Furthermore, the company issued its guidance for the third quarter.

Net income for the period rose to $44.5 million or $1.07 per share from $43.9 million or $1.03 per share in the previous year.

Adjusted net income for the second quarter went up to $88.2 million or $2.13 per share from $76.7 million or $1.81 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $257.2 million from $232.0 million a year ago.

Revenues climbed to $1.39 million from $1.30 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company stated that it expects revenue between $1.365 billion and $1.415 billion, adjusted EBITDA between $263 million and $283 million and adjusted earnings between $2.23 and $2.63.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 1.30 percent higher at $119.51, after closing Tuesday's trading 2.05 percent up.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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